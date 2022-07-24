Health News Roundup: WHO declares global health emergency over monkeypox outbreak; WHO's Tedros acted as a tie-breaker to break disagreement over the Monkeypox designation and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

WHO declares global health emergency over monkeypox outbreak

The rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization's highest level of alert, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday. The WHO label - a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)" - is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

WHO's Tedros acted as a tie-breaker to break disagreement over the Monkeypox designation

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday he had to act as a tie-breaker to resolve a disagreement on whether to declare the Monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency. Nine members of the expert committee were against the designation with six in favor, Tedros told reporters after the WHO gave the virus the highest level of alert.

China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots

China's COVID-19 vaccines are safe and have been given to leaders of the state and ruling Communist Party, officials said on Saturday, as Beijing steps up efforts to allay public concerns about safety that risk hampering its vaccination drive.

"China's state and Party leaders have all been vaccinated against COVID-19 with domestically-made shots," said Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission.

Kentucky judge extends block on state abortion ban

A Kentucky judge on Friday extended a block on the state from enforcing a ban on abortions triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last month to overturn its 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade guaranteeing women nationally a right to obtain abortions. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Mitch Perry agreed with two abortion clinics, including a Planned Parenthood affiliate, that the ban and a separate law barring abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy likely violated the state's constitution.

China says medical insurance fund in the black, responding to concerns

China's national medical insurance fund ran a small surplus last year, a healthcare authority said on Saturday, a rare disclosure following public concern that the fund was losing money due to massive COVID-19 tests. The fund received 2.88 trillion yuan ($441 billion) in income in 2021 while spending 2.4 trillion yuan, the National Healthcare Security Administration said in a statement on its website.

Shanghai districts face mass COVID testing round during July 26-28

Shanghai ordered residents across nine of the city's districts and some smaller areas to do COVID-19 tests from July 26-28, the city government said on Monday, as sporadic local cases kept emerging in the Chinese commercial hub. Shanghai lifted a two-month lockdown in June but has registered double-digit daily cases in recent weeks.

Pakistan reports polio case to take year's count to 13

Pakistan's polio count for the year has risen to 13 with one case reported on Friday as the South Asian nation looks to contain a disease mostly eradicated elsewhere, officials said

The latest case was found in the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and involved an 18-month-old boy reported to be undernourished, the health ministry said in a statement.

WHO experts split on monkeypox emergency ahead of decision - sources

Members of a World Health Organization (WHO) expert group are split over whether the monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency, but the agency's director-general may still issue the maximum alert on Saturday, two sources close to the decision told Reuters. The committee, which met on Thursday, provides advice to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is responsible for making the final decision over whether to declare a global health emergency.

U.S. identifies first cases of monkeypox in children

Cases of the viral disease monkeypox in the United States have been identified for the first time in children - a toddler in California and an infant who is not a U.S. resident, health authorities said on Friday. The two cases are unrelated and are likely the result of household transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement. The agency said the children are in good health and are being treated.

China reports 982 new COVID cases for July 23 vs 817 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 982 new coronavirus cases for July 23, of which 129 were symptomatic and 853 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compares with 817 new cases a day earlier - 164 symptomatic and 653 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

