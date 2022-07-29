Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca lifts revenue guidance on COVID treatment; Moderna signs $1.74 billion deal with U.S. govt for Omicron-adapted vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet main goal in kidney cancer trial

Bristol Myers Squibb said on Friday a trial evaluating a combination of its two cancer drugs failed to meet the primary goal to treat localized kidney cancer. The combination of the two drugs - Yervoy and top-selling cancer drug Opdivo - is already approved in the United States as a first line of treatment for patients with renal cell carcinoma that has spread.

Reinfection, severe outcome more common with BA.5 variant; virus spike protein toxic to heart cells

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Reinfections, severe outcomes may be more common with BA.5

AstraZeneca lifts revenue guidance on COVID treatment

AstraZeneca said it expected prescriptions of its COVID therapy to drive sales growth of more than 20% this year, as company reported second-quarter profit that topped analyst estimates. The injection, called Evusheld, which is designed to protect against COVID infection for at least six months, has been deployed in many countries for people with compromised immune systems who see little or no benefit from vaccines.

Moderna signs $1.74 billion deal with U.S. govt for Omicron-adapted vaccine

Moderna Inc said on Friday it has signed an agreement with the U.S. government worth as much as $1.74 billion, under which it will supply 66 million initial doses of its Omicron-adapted vaccine. The initial doses will be delivered this year and the government also has the option to purchase an additional 234 million doses.

AbbVie sets aside $2 billion to settle U.S. opioid claims

AbbVie Inc has set aside about $2 billion to resolve thousands of lawsuits against its Allergan unit over the marketing of its opioid products, the company said on Friday. No final deal has been announced. AbbVie faces more than 3,000 lawsuits from state and local governments around the country over the drug. It has denied wrongdoing.

If you're high risk, do not wait for updated COVID vaccines, experts say

People at high risk of severe disease who have yet to get a second COVID-19 booster should not wait for next-generation, Omicron-targeted vaccines expected in the fall, five vaccine experts told Reuters. In many countries, including the United States, the BA.5 Omicron subvariant of the virus is surging, but current vaccines continue to offer protection against hospitalization for severe disease and death.

CanSinoBIO's inhaled COVID booster stronger against BA.1 Omicron subvariant than Sinovac shot

Chinese vaccine firm CanSino Biologic's inhalation-based candidate elicited a better antibody response as a booster against the BA.1 Omicron sub-variant than Sinovac's shot, but the antibody level dropped in months, clinical trial data showed. The result came as top political leaders in China called for proper tracking of virus mutation and developing of new vaccines and treatments in the country's effort to refine its COVID control strategy.

Japan urges regions to mount COVID fight as variant spreads

Japan is encouraging regional authorities to take steps to contain a new coronavirus variant that has sent cases to record levels, but there is no plan for sweeping national measures. A seventh wave of COVID-19 pushed the daily tally of new cases in Japan to a record 233,094 on Thursday as the BA.5 variant spreads, putting pressure on medical services and disrupting some company operations.

Philippines reports first monkeypox case, traces 10 close contacts

The Philippines has reported its first case of the monkeypox virus, detected in a citizen who returned from abroad earlier this month, a health ministry official said on Friday. The 31-year-old had recovered but was isolating at home, while 10 people identified as close contacts including three from the patient's household had been ordered to quarantine, said Department of Health Undersecretary Beverly Ho.

White House to host meeting of abortion rights lawyers, activists

The White House will host the inaugural meeting of pro bono attorneys and activists who defend abortion rights on Friday, in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade last month. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his own party to take action after the landmark decision last month that upended roughly 50 years of protections for women's reproductive rights.

