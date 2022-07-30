Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca lifts revenue guidance on COVID treatment; U.S. sets $1.74 billion deal with Moderna for updated COVID vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet main goal in kidney cancer trial

Bristol Myers Squibb said on Friday a trial evaluating a combination of its two cancer drugs failed to meet the primary goal to treat localized kidney cancer. The combination of the two drugs - Yervoy and top selling cancer drug Opdivo - is already approved in the United States as a first line of treatment for patients with renal cell carcinoma that has spread.

Austria mourns suicide of doctor targetted by anti-vaccine campaigners

Austrian leaders appealed for national unity after a doctor who faced death threats from anti-vaccination activists and coronavirus pandemic conspiracy theorists took her own life.

"Let's put an end to this intimidation and fear mongering. Hate and intolerance have no place in our Austria," President Alexander Van der Bellen said, hailing Lisa-Maria Kellermayr as a doctor who stood for healing people, protecting them from disease and taking a cautious approach to the pandemic.

AstraZeneca lifts revenue guidance on COVID treatment

AstraZeneca said it expected prescriptions of its COVID therapy to drive sales growth of more than 20% this year, as company reported second-quarter profit that topped analyst estimates. The injection, called Evusheld, which is designed to protect against COVID infection for at least six months, has been deployed in many countries for people with compromised immune systems who see little or no benefit from vaccines.

U.S. sets $1.74 billion deal with Moderna for updated COVID vaccine

The U.S. government said on Friday it agreed to a $1.74 billion deal for 66 million doses of a Moderna Inc COVID vaccine updated for the Omicron subvariant for use in a fall and winter booster campaign, sending Moderna shares up 3%. Combined with 105 million doses the government already agreed to buy from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE for $3.2 billion, the latest deal puts the U.S. booster dose supply at about 171 million shots.

AbbVie to pay up to $2.37 billion to settle U.S. opioid claims

AbbVie Inc has agreed to pay up to $2.37 billion to resolve thousands of U.S. lawsuits against its Allergan unit over the marketing of opioid painkillers, state officials announced on Friday. If finalized, the deal could end more than 3,000 lawsuits by state and local governments around the country. It includes settlements the drugmaker has already reached with states, including $200 million for New York.

If you are high risk, do not wait for updated COVID vaccines, experts say

People at high risk of severe disease who have yet to get a second COVID-19 booster should not wait for next-generation, Omicron-targeted vaccines expected in the fall, five vaccine experts told Reuters. In many countries, including the United States, the BA.5 Omicron subvariant of the virus is surging, but current vaccines continue to offer protection against hospitalization for severe disease and death.

CanSinoBIO's inhaled COVID booster stronger against BA.1 Omicron subvariant than Sinovac shot

Chinese vaccine firm CanSino Biologic's inhalation-based candidate elicited a better antibody response as a booster against the BA.1 Omicron sub-variant than Sinovac's shot, but the antibody level dropped in months, clinical trial data showed. The result came as top political leaders in China called for proper tracking of virus mutation and developing of new vaccines and treatments in the country's effort to refine its COVID control strategy.

NY Gov. Hochul declares state emergency over monkeypox

The governor of the State of New York Kathy Hochul late on Friday declared an emergency in the state over the continued spread of monkeypox. "I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront the monkeypox outbreak," Hochul tweeted. https://bit.ly/3oFYEMB

Spain reports second monkeypox-related death in Europe

Spain reported its second monkeypox-related death on Saturday, in what is thought to be Europe's second death from the disease and only the third outside of Africa in the current outbreak. Spain had reported its first death as recently as Friday, shortly after Brazil reported the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current wave of the disease.

Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in current outbreak

Brazil on Friday reported the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current outbreak, shortly before Spain confirmed Europe's first known death in the outbreak later in the day. The Brazilian victim was a 41-year-old man who, according to the health ministry, also suffered from lymphoma and a weakened immune system.