Health News Roundup: Obesity drug supply delay not unusual says Novo Nordisk CEO; AstraZeneca says Lynparza gets EU nod to treat early-stage breast cancer and more

Obesity drug supply delay not unusual says Novo Nordisk CEO

Novo Nordisk sought to soothe concerns about supplies of its new obesity drug Wegovy on Thursday, saying there was nothing unusual about a slight delay in its availability. Shares in Danish diabetes and obesity drug maker fell by almost 10% on Wednesday, despite a significant upgrade to its financial outlook, with some analysts attributing the drop in part to lower-than-expected U.S. sales of Wegovy and a delay in when the drug is fully available later this year.

AstraZeneca says Lynparza gets EU nod to treat early-stage breast cancer

AstraZeneca said on Thursday its drug Lynparza, developed with U.S.-based Merck & Co, was approved by the European Union as an adjuvant treatment for patients with a form of genetically mutated early-stage breast cancer.

Organ decay halted, cell function restored in pigs after death -study

Researchers have found that the decay of tissues after death can be halted and cell functions restored based on early experiments in pigs that may eventually help increase the number of transplantable human organs. Sixty minutes after stopping the heart in the anesthetized animals, Yale researchers were able to restart the circulation using a specialized machine and a synthetic fluid carrying oxygen and other components that promote cellular health and suppress inflammation.

African monkeypox cases not concentrated among gay men, experts say

Monkeypox outbreaks in Africa are not concentrated among gay men, unlike in other parts of the world, experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Africa CDC said on Thursday. Outbreaks of the viral disease have been reported from 78 countries, mostly in Europe, and 98% of cases outside the countries in Africa where it is endemic have been reported in men who have sex with men, the WHO says.

Cigna raises earnings forecast as lower costs drive profit beat

Cigna Corp raised its annual earnings forecast after topping quarterly profit estimates on Thursday, as a slow recovery in non-urgent medical procedures helps insurers rein in medical expenses, sending its shares up over 3% before the bell.

Health insurers have seen medical costs fluctuate through the pandemic, with lower spending on elective procedures softening the blow from higher claims related to COVID-19 testing and treatment.

U.S. regulators defend requiring more data on monkeypox drug

As U.S. monkeypox cases rise, U.S. health agencies in a medical journal article published on Wednesday defended their decision to require human trial data to show that SIGA Technologies' experimental drug TPOXX is safe and effective to treat the virus. U.S. agencies have been under pressure to ease access to the drug, which is being distributed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) under a special "compassionate use" access that requires doctors to request it from the agency or their health department and enroll each patient in a study.

Tennessee sues Walgreens pharmacy chain over opioid distribution

The state of Tennessee sued Walgreens on Wednesday, accusing the retail pharmacy giant of fueling the state's opioid epidemic by willfully flooding the market with an oversupply of prescription narcotics in violation of consumer protection and public nuisance laws. According to the lawsuit, Walgreens used its position as one of the state's largest pharmacy chains to dispense over 1.1 billion oxycodone and hydrocodone pills within Tennessee from 2006 to 2020, roughly equivalent to 175 tablets for every resident of the state.

Ukraine health crisis worsens as medics work amid shelling - WHO

Ukraine is facing a worsening health emergency as the conflict with Russia rages on, the World Health Organization said, with a combination of burnt-out staff, increased shelling and the approach of winter fuelling the agency's concerns. There have been 434 attacks on healthcare facilities in the country, out of 615 such attacks reported this year worldwide, according to a WHO tracker.

Eli Lilly cuts annual profit view as lower insulin prices hit Q2 sales

Eli Lilly and Co on Thursday cut its full-year profit forecast for the second time as lower insulin prices and competition for the company's cancer drug bruised its second-quarter earnings. U.S. drugmakers have been pulled up by lawmakers in recent months over rising costs of insulin. The U.S. House of Representatives in March passed a bill capping monthly out-of-pocket insulin costs for those with health insurance at $35.

South Africa reports first death causally linked to COVID vaccine

South Africa's health regulator reported on Thursday a causal link between the death of an individual and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine, the first time such a direct link has been made in the country. The person presented with rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barre Syndrome soon after being given J&J's vaccine, after which the person was put on a ventilator and later died, senior scientists told a news conference.

