Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's Enhertu wins keenly-anticipated U.S. breast cancer nod; Explainer: Monkeypox in the U.S. - Where could it spread next? and more

AstraZeneca's Enhertu wins keenly-anticipated U.S. breast cancer nod

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo on Friday secured U.S. approval that broadens the use of their therapy Enhertu, for patients with breast cancer, and paves the way for billions in sales. This is the first-ever U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a medicine specifically targeting patients with so-called HER2-low breast cancer, the agency said.

Explainer: Monkeypox in the U.S. - Where could it spread next?

The United States declared monkeypox a public health emergency last week, an effort to bolster the U.S. response to contain the outbreak. The virus continues to be largely transmitted among gay and bisexual men, but experts say the disease could spill over into other populations, especially due to vaccine shortages. Monkeypox is spread by contact with puss-filled sores and is rarely fatal.

U.S. Senate Democrats fend off amendments to $430 billion climate and drug bill

The U.S. Senate on Sunday repelled attempts to amend a $430 billion measure sought by President Joe Biden, as Democrats forged ahead with efforts to pass a bill aimed at controlling climate change and cutting prescription drug costs for the elderly. Senators, working over the weekend to pass a bill central to Biden's domestic agenda, labored into the early morning hours in hopes of passing the bill before starting an August recess. The bill also seeks to tighten enforcement on tax payments from corporations and the wealthy.

Chinese tourist hot spot Sanya imposes COVID lockdown

The southern Chinese resort city of Sanya imposed a lockdown on Saturday and restricted transport links to try to stem a COVID-19 outbreak that comes as some 80,000 visitors were enjoying its beaches at peak season. The curbs came into force at 6 a.m. (2200 GMT) after authorities said the COVID situation was "very severe" and people's movements were being restricted.

China shortens suspensions for international flights linked to COVID cases

China has shortened the suspension time for inbound international flights on routes found to have COVID-19 cases starting on Aug. 7. The country's aviation regulator said in a statement on Sunday that flights on a route with an identified coronavirus case will be suspended for one week if 4% of passengers test positive, and two weeks if 8% of passengers test positive.

Russia reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since late March

Russia reported 20,303 new daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, authorities said, the highest such figure since March 28. Forty-four people in Russia died of coronavirus over the last day, the country's task force against COVID-19 said.

'Early signs' monkeypox outbreak plateauing in UK, health authority says

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday there were "early signs" that the monkeypox outbreak is plateauing across the country and that its expansion has slowed.

"While the most recent data suggests the growth of the outbreak has slowed, we cannot be complacent," Dr Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at UKHSA, said.

Amgen says Lumakras plus immunotherapy for lung cancer needs further study

A small study of Amgen Inc's Lumakras drug combined with immunotherapy found it helped 29% of advanced lung cancer patients, but liver toxicity was high and further study is needed, the company said ahead of the data presented on Sunday at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna. Nearly all of the 58 trial patients treated with the highest dose of genetic mutation targeting Lumakras experienced elevated liver enzyme levels, and about 20% given the lowest dose saw significant liver toxicity, researchers said.

