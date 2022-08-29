Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Bayer initiates asundexian Phase III study program; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Since then, the drugs have been shown to benefit patients with chronic kidney and heart disease and prevent heart attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2022 02:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 02:28 IST
Health News Roundup: Bayer initiates asundexian Phase III study program; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility

Abbott Laboratories has restarted production of its Similac infant formula at the plant in Sturgis, Michigan at the center of the U.S. baby formula shortage. Abbott, the biggest U.S. supplier of baby formula, in February recalled Similac and other infant formula products produced at the Michigan facility after reports of bacterial infections in babies who had consumed products that originated there.

Very few in the U.S. getting full monkeypox vaccine series - CDC chief

Very few people who have gotten monkeypox shots in the United States have received the second dose needed for full protection, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday. She told a White House briefing that nearly 97% of the shots administered were first doses, and although many people are eligible for a second dose, "very few" have been given so far.

Bayer initiates asundexian Phase III study program

Germany's Bayer said on Sunday it was starting a Phase III study program to investigate the efficacy and safety of asundexian, an oral Factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor. The drug candidate is a potential new treatment for patients with atrial fibrillation and in patients with a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack, Bayer said.

AstraZeneca's Farxiga cuts death risk in heart failure patients -study

AstraZeneca's blockbuster diabetes drug Farxiga led to significant reductions in the risk of hospitalisation and death in people with all types of heart failure, according to study data released on Saturday, opening the door to a substantial increase in patients who could benefit. The drug belongs to a class of medicines called SGLT2 inhibitors that were initially approved to treat type 2 diabetes. Since then, the drugs have been shown to benefit patients with chronic kidney and heart disease and prevent heart attacks.

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022