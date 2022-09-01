China's Shenzhen reports 35 symptomatic, 27 asymptomatic COVID cases for Aug 31

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 62 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Aug. 31, up from 37 a day earlier, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province said on Thursday.

Of Wednesday's local infections, 35 were confirmed to be symptomatic, while 27 were asymptomatic.

