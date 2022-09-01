Left Menu

China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier

That compared with 1,818 new cases a day earlier - 392 symptomatic and 1,426 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. Financial hub Shanghai reported no new local symptomatic nor asymptomatic cases, local government data showed. China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 62 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, up from 37 a day earlier.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-09-2022 06:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 06:40 IST
China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 2,057 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 31, of which 368 were symptomatic and 1,689 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 1,818 new cases a day earlier - 392 symptomatic and 1,426 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 31, mainland China had confirmed 243,449 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported three local symptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier, and no asymptomatic cases versus none a day before, according to local government data. Financial hub Shanghai reported no new local symptomatic nor asymptomatic cases, local government data showed.

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 62 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, up from 37 a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022