China reports 2,057 new COVID cases for Aug 31 vs 1,818 day earlier
That compared with 1,818 new cases a day earlier - 392 symptomatic and 1,426 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. Financial hub Shanghai reported no new local symptomatic nor asymptomatic cases, local government data showed. China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 62 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, up from 37 a day earlier.
China reported 2,057 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 31, of which 368 were symptomatic and 1,689 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 1,818 new cases a day earlier - 392 symptomatic and 1,426 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 31, mainland China had confirmed 243,449 cases with symptoms.
China's capital Beijing reported three local symptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier, and no asymptomatic cases versus none a day before, according to local government data. Financial hub Shanghai reported no new local symptomatic nor asymptomatic cases, local government data showed.
China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 62 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, up from 37 a day earlier.
