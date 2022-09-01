Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise

The southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen tightened COVID curbs as cases continued to mount on Thursday, with large events and indoor entertainment suspended for three days in the city's most populous district, Baoan. At least half of the Shenzhen's ten districts, home to over 13 million of the city's residents, have now ordered blanket closures of entertainment venues and halted or reduced restaurant dining.

China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb

The Chinese city of Chengdu will conduct mass COVID-19 testing from Thursday to Sunday, its city government said on Thursday. All residents in the capital city of the southwestern province of Sichuan are ordered to stay at home from 6 p.m. but households are allowed to send one person per day to shop for daily necessities.

Canada's Ontario allows masked people with asymptomatic COVID in public

Canada's most populous province, Ontario, said on Wednesday that residents can come out of isolation with a mask as soon as 24 hours after their COVID-19 symptoms dissipate, under a strategy to homogenize guidance for all respiratory illnesses. Asymptomatic COVID-positive residents, as well as those who come in contact with an infected person, can go to work or school but they must wear a face mask for 10 days, the Ontario government said.

S.Africa's Aspen, India's Serum Institute sign vaccines deal for Africa

Aspen Pharmacare has signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India to manufacture and sell four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa, as it seeks to utilise its near-idle COVID-19 vaccine production lines in South Africa. Shares in Aspen jumped 6% in afternoon trade on Wednesday on news of the deal and after it posted a 31% jump in full-year profit.

U.S. FDA green lights Omicron-targeted COVID boosters ahead of revaccination campaign

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that target the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, as the government prepares for a broad fall vaccination campaign that could begin within days. The new vaccines also include the original version of the virus targeted by all the previous COVID shots.

Explainer-Updated COVID vaccines are coming in the U.S. Should you get one?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer Inc with German partner BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc retooled to target Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants as well as the original virus. They could start rolling out in the next few days following recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is holding a meeting of its expert advisers on Thursday. Here is what you need to know:

New Mexico to build $10 million clinic to meet expected abortion demand

New Mexico's governor on Wednesday earmarked $10 million in public funds for a reproductive healthcare clinic to meet an expected rise in demand for abortions from women traveling from neighboring states that have banned the procedure. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order for the clinic to be built in southern New Mexico's Doña Ana County bordering Texas, where abortion has been outlawed since the U.S. Supreme Court in June ended the nationwide constitutional right to the procedure.

Canada to announce approval of Moderna vaccine for Omicron variant on Thursday -CBC

Health Canada will announce Thursday that it has approved Moderna Inc's vaccine to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, CBC News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Both Pfizer Inc and Moderna filed applications for vaccine approval and the Moderna vaccine approval will be formally announced on Thursday, the report added.

U.S. life expectancy fell further in 2021 due to COVID

Life expectancy fell in the United States in 2021 to its lowest since 1996, the second year of a historic retreat due to COVID-19 deaths, provisional government data showed on Wednesday. The nearly one-year decline from 2020 to 76.1 years marked the largest two-year drop in life expectancy at birth in close to a century, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found.

Michigan abortion rights amendment to go to state Supreme Court

The group backing a Michigan ballot issue that would legalize abortion in the state said it would appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court after a state board on Wednesday deadlocked over approving the measure for the November ballot. Two Republicans on the state Canvassing Board voted against placing the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot, while two Democrats supported it.

(With inputs from agencies.)