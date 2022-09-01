One of China's biggest cities, Chengdu, announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residents as it launched four days of citywide COVID-19 testing, as some of the country's most populous and economically important urban centres battle outbreaks. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Omicron-adapted vaccines will be delivered to the European Union within days of regulatory approval, European member of parliament Peter Liese said. AMERICAS

* Canada's most populous province, Ontario, said on Wednesday that residents can come out of isolation with a mask as soon as 24 hours after their COVID-19 symptoms dissipate, under a strategy to homogenize guidance for all respiratory illnesses. * Health Canada will announce on Thursday that it has approved Moderna's vaccine to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, CBC News reported, citing sources.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Strict border controls for two years and an exodus of holiday workers and foreign students have left corporate Australia struggling to fill jobs and keep their businesses going.

* The Chinese city of Chengdu will conduct mass COVID-19 testing from Thursday to Sunday, its city government said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer Inc with German partner BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc retooled to target Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants as well as the original virus. * Aspen Pharmacare has signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India to manufacture and sell four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa, as it seeks to utilise its near-idle COVID-19 vaccine production lines in eastern South Africa.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asia's factory activity slumped in August as China's zero COVID curbs and cost pressures continued to hurt businesses, surveys showed on Thursday, darkening the outlook for the region's fragile economic recovery.

* China's factory activity contracted for the first time in three months in August amid weakening demand, while power shortages and fresh COVID-19 flare-ups disrupted production, a private sector survey showed on Thursday. * Australian business investment dipped in the June quarter as torrential rain and surging costs hit building work, though firms stuck with upbeat plans for spending in the year ahead.

* Nearly 70 Chinese cities reported declines in new home prices last month, the most since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, putting more pressure on local governments to quickly roll out additional support measures for homebuyers and developers.

