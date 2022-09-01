Left Menu

Hong Kong COVID cases hit 10,586 amid concerns over tighter restrictions

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-09-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 14:16 IST
Hong Kong reported 10,586 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as a rise in daily cases triggers concerns that authorities will tighten COVID-19 restrictions just as the government has gradually relaxed some of the world's most stringent measures.

Government advisers have said the recent rise in infections was expected and dismissed the need for tighter restrictions, according to local media.

