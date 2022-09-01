Left Menu

SII will try to launch Omicron-specific vaccine after six months: Adar Poonawalla

The Serum Institute of India will try to launch Omicron-specific vaccine for COVID-19 after six months, its CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Thursday.Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, he said there is good data available for Covavax vaccine.The original Novovax vaccine Covovax covers omicron and there is good data for it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 15:01 IST
SII will try to launch Omicron-specific vaccine after six months: Adar Poonawalla
SII CEO Adar Poonawalla. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Serum Institute of India will try to launch Omicron-specific vaccine for COVID-19 after six months, its CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, he said there is good data available for Covavax vaccine.

''The original Novovax vaccine Covovax covers omicron and there is good data for it. We will try to launch Omicron-specific vaccine after six months,'' he said.

The Pune-based Serum Institute is working with US biotechnology major Novavax to bring the Omicron-specific vaccine.

Omicron sub-variant of the COVID-19 was declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation due to its fast transmission and infection rate.

The company's Covavax vaccine is available for those above the age of 12 in the country. On monkeypox, Poonawalla said the need for a vaccine for is ''debatable''. ''Yes, it created a little bit of buzz when we saw the cases here. We are conducting research on the topic and can collaborate with the Department of Biotechnology on it too. Our research is going on and we will see in six months,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022