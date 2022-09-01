India in touch with family of Indian woman who died in Portugal
India on Thursday described as ''unfortunate'' the death of an Indian pregnant woman in Portugal and said it was in touch with her family.
The woman died while she was being shifted between crisis-hit hospitals in Lisbon.
''This is an unfortunate incident. We are in touch with her family,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing here.
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during an ambulance transfer from Santa Maria hospital, which had no vacancies in the neonatology service, to another hospital in the capital.
The tragic death led to the resignation of the country's health minister Marta Temido while authorities there have launched an investigation into the incident.
