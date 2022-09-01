Limited funding hampers charities' early monkeypox response

Two biopharmaceutical companies will give USD 5 million and USD 500,000, respectively, to nonprofit organisations in the United States and abroad that are responding to the growing monkeypox outbreak.

The pledges come as the early philanthropic response to the disease, which disproportionately affects LGBTQ people, has been fairly muted compared with the early days of COVID-19.

Gilead Sciences, which produces HIV medicines, is providing up to USD 5 million to nonprofits in the United States and abroad that are working to prevent and treat monkeypox.

It will give USD 350,000 each to GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, the National Black Justice Coalition, and the National Centre for Lesbian Rights.

Those nonprofits will collaborate on a public education campaign and create materials about vaccination, treatment, and prevention that can be shared with organizations across the country.

Gilead will also give another USD 500,000 to NMAC, a nonprofit working to end the HIV epidemic, which will use the money to lead an advocacy campaign focused on ensuring monkeypox vaccines are distributed equitably and to fight vaccine hesitancy.

The remaining USD 3 million will be distributed in grants of up to USD 50,000 to Gilead's grantees outside the US that are also seeing a rise in monkeypox cases.

ViiV Healthcare, another pharmaceutical company focused on HIV treatments, will make USD 500,000 in grants to nonprofits in the United States helping with outreach, education, and testing related to monkeypox.

Both companies have a history of helping LGBTQ people deal with health issues and supporting people who have HIV/AIDS or are at risk of getting it.

Tanya Gulliver-Garcia, director of learning and partnerships at the Centre for Disaster Philanthropy, said she is not aware of any other major grants for the disease.

“It's possible, and this has been my prediction from the beginning, that a lot of the funding for monkeypox is going to be very local,” she said.

“It will be community foundations and small corporations giving to organizations in their own city or town.” That smaller scale of giving is in stark contrast to the billions of dollars in funding that foundations and corporations gave in the early days of COVID-19.

By May 2020, US grantmakers had given USD 6 billion in response to the coronavirus spread, according to Candid.

The differences in giving for COVID-19 compared with monkeypox in part stems from differences between the diseases. COVID-19 was a new, not fully understood virus that spread aggressively and could be fatal.

Monkeypox is a disease that has been around for decades, spreads through close physical contact, and is very rarely fatal, according to the CDC.

Gulliver-Garcia said that the difference also can be attributed to the fact that the current monkeypox outbreak so far has largely affected men who have sex with men.

“This, for me, is very reminiscent of the late '80s, early '90s, when HIV and AIDS were considered to be a queer disease,” she said. “Mainstream media didn't pay a lot of attention.” Government and mainstream philanthropy only began to take more action, she said, after HIV and AIDS began to spread more broadly.

Because the philanthropic response has been limited, LGBTQ nonprofits and health centers on the front lines responding to monkeypox have struggled to finance their work.

Leaders said they had to find money in their budgets to pay for the monkeypox response since few grants are available.

Their efforts also have been hampered by a limited supply of vaccines and the spread of misinformation, several nonprofits told the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

Gilead's decision to donate to nonprofits was prompted by concerns its officials were hearing from grantees starting in May, said Jane Stafford, executive director of corporate giving at Gilead.

Stafford said grantees told her and colleagues, “We need dedicated funding that we can use to put out education, to have vaccine clinics, to make sure that we have enough (personal protective equipment) for staff that are currently working, and then, in some cases, to provide funding for temporary staff to come in and help these organisations.” With more than 14,000 cases of monkeypox reported across the country, California, Illinois, and New York have joined the federal government in declaring states of emergency.

The outbreak has largely affected gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, although the virus can be spread to anyone through close, skin-to-skin contact.

About 94 per cent of people who have tested positive had sexual or intimate contact with men within the three weeks before their symptoms began, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As a result, LGBTQ organisations with experience serving gay and bisexual men and health providers that treat patients with HIV/AIDS are helping.

According to federal government estimates, 41 peer cent of people who have gotten monkeypox so far have also been HIV positive.

One of the biggest obstacles health providers have faced is the sparse supply of vaccines. The United States had only 2,400 doses of the vaccine on hand when the outbreak began, which would have been enough to vaccinate just 1,200 people.

The Biden administration ramped up supply, recently announcing an additional 1.8 million doses will be available. The demand still has outmatched the number of available vaccines, according to federal health officials.

