UP CM inaugurates 'Kshemavan' in Bengaluru, calls Karnataka 'Sankat Ka Saathi'

Lauding Karnataka's consistent contribution to India's growth journey, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday described Karnataka as 'Sankat Ka Saathi', saying, "Just as Hanuman Ji came to Lord Rama's rescue here in Karnataka, the state has always played a pivotal role in India's development journey. Addressing the inauguration of Yoga and Naturopathy Centre 'Kshemavan' at Bengaluru, CM Yogi said, "Karnataka paved the way for Ram-Rajya in the entire country and has continued to strengthen India's growth journey, adding that the state emerged as a hub of IT and biotechnology and now is promoting traditional medicine systems like Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy through centres like 'Kshemavan'.

Congratulating 'Dharmadhikari' Dr Veerendra Heggade, CM Yogi said, "I was overwhelmed on receiving the invitation for this occasion and the way Hegdeji carried forward the tradition of traditional medicine of India through Yoga and Naturopathy by establishing centres is extremely inspiring and praiseworthy." The Chief Minister on the occasion also called upon all social, religious, spiritual, and other related organisations to contribute to PM Modi's goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy and urged the people to promote India's ancient and traditional systems of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy passed on by great Indian sages.

"PM Modi's dedication today has made Yoga gain global recognition and as a result on the International Yoga Day, over 175 countries of the world felt the spiritual power of India by joining India's tradition of Yoga," said Yogi. He went on to say that the upcoming AYUSH University in the state will promote Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy and other traditional Indian medicine practices. "The university will not only promote Indian medicine systems but also aid in making the students associated with Naturopathy become 'self-reliant' and will generate numerous opportunities," said the CM.

Stating that the entire world recognised the potential of Yoga and Ayurveda during the world's most dreadful Covid-19 pandemic, CM Yogi said that under PM Modi's leadership, Indians adopted Yoga and shifted to natural treatments like Ayurveda and today, have changed their lifestyle which has made the country healthier. Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, Dr Veerendra Heggade and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

