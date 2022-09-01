NHRIMH to be developed as a centre of excellence in mental health: Sonowal

Union Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated today hostel blocks for Post Graduate Students at National Homoeopathy Research Institute in Mental Health, Kottayam, Kerala. As part of providing world class facilities to the students the post graduate hostel blocks for both boys and girls have been constructed with a sanctioned budget of Rs. 21 crores.

National Homoeopathy Research Institute in Mental Health is a premier institute under the Central Council for Research In Homoeopathy(CCRH), an apex research organisation under the Ministry of AYUSH delivering quality mental health services for nearly 5 decades.

On this occasion, the Minister announced that NHRIMH will be developed as a centre of excellence in mental health by providing world class mental health facilities. He also informed that WHO Global Centre of Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar, Gujarat is a big leap in the recognition of Ayush sectors and asked the homoeopathy fraternity to contribute to the same.

The Ministry of Ayush 2016 upgraded this Institute to a National Institute by introducing Postgraduate courses in Homoeopathy namely MD(Hom) in Psychiatry and Practice of Medicine specialties and Ph.D. Courses affiliated with the Kerala University of Health Sciences(KUHS) . This hostel facility will be open for PhD scholars and postgraduate trainees and will also cater to international students once various student exchange programmes are initiated as part of global initiatives in the near future.

Director General of Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy Dr. Subhash Koushik mentioned about setting up of International Centre for Homoeopathy Training at NHRIMH, Kottayam and will extend the facility of the Institute to international community by designing various short term and long-term certification courses in homoeopathy for foreign students.

