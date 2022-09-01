Left Menu

Maharashtra reports 781 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally below 10,000

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:46 IST
Maharashtra reports 781 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally below 10,000
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 781 fresh coronavirus cases, 272 (rpt 272) of them in Mumbai alone and a steep drop from a day ago, while four more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally reached 81,01,119, while the death toll increased to 1,48,251, the department said in a bulletin.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 1,600 cases and five fatalities due to the viral infection.

Mumbai logged 272 (rpt 272) fresh cases and registered all the four deaths in Maharashtra linked to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin.

The state's COVID-19 fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent.

The department said 1,523 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,42,981 and leaving the state with 9,887 active cases.

As many as 15,496 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up their total number to 8,41,39,878, said the bulletin.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 81,01,119; new cases 781; death toll 1,48,251; recoveries 79,42,981; active cases 9,887; total tests 8,41,39,878. PTI PR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022