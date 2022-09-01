Left Menu

India in touch with family of Indian woman who died in Portugal

Portugals Health Minister Marta Temido resigned following the death of the Indian woman as the tragedy followed a string of incidents that critics blame on a staffing crisis across Portuguese natal units, the BBC reported on Wednesday.We are aware of the very unfortunate incident.

India in touch with family of Indian woman who died in Portugal
India on Thursday described as ''unfortunate'' the death of an Indian pregnant woman in Portugal and said it was in touch with her family to provide all necessary assistance.

The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while being shifted from Lisbon's Santa Maria hospital to another medical facility as its neonatology unit was full. Portugal's Health Minister Marta Temido resigned following the death of the Indian woman as the tragedy followed a string of incidents that critics blame on a staffing crisis across Portuguese natal units, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

''We are aware of the very unfortunate incident. We are in touch with the family. I presume, our embassy there would be engaged with the local authorities to the extent required to provide consular assistance,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing. ''We have seen some media reports which say that the (Portuguese) health minister has resigned and there is some link but look, I am not aware of the full details,'' he added.

Temido had been the health minister since 2018, and is credited with steering Portugal through the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Tuesday, the Portuguese government said in a statement that Temido had ''realised that she no longer had the conditions to remain in office''. ''It is a very unfortunate incident involving an Indian citizen and we are in touch with the family to provide all necessary assistance,'' Bagchi said.

