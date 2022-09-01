Left Menu

More than 6,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai on Day 2 of festival

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:58 IST
More than 6,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai on Day 2 of festival
  • Country:
  • India

More than 6,000 Ganesh idols were immersed across Mumbai on the second day of the Ganesh festival on Thursday, civic officials said.

While the festival goes on for ten days, many households bid adieu to the elephant-headed lord after one-and-a-half days.

As of 6 pm, 6,034 idols including 5,936 household Ganapati idols and 36 of community (`Sarvajanik') ones had been immersed in the city, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a release.

A senior BMC official said that 2,076 household idols and 16 community ones were immersed in artificial ponds created specially for the purpose.

The idols of 28 Hartalika were also immersed in artificial ponds, the official said. The civic body has set up 188 control rooms across the city for the festival and deputed 786 lifeguards at the beaches and other immersion points.

It has also set up 188 first aid centers and deployed 83 ambulances at important immersion points. The BMC has also provided 45 motor boats and 39 barges for the immersion of big idols in the sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022