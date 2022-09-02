Left Menu

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asia's factory activity slumped in August as China's zero COVID curbs and cost pressures continued to hurt businesses, surveys showed on Thursday, darkening the outlook for the region's fragile economic recovery.

02-09-2022
The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday backed two separate COVID-19 vaccine boosters updated to target the Omicron variant, ahead of an anticipated rise in infections this winter. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) backed the use of Novavax's COVID-19 shot as a booster for adults. * Germany can next week start using COVID-19 vaccines which have been adapted for the Omicron variant and got approval for use in the European Union, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said.

AMERICAS * Canada authorized Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 shots for adults, in the country's first approval of a vaccine adapted for the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

* Canada's most populous province, Ontario, said on Wednesday that residents can come out of isolation with a mask as soon as 24 hours after their COVID-19 symptoms dissipate, under a strategy to homogenize guidance for all respiratory illnesses. ASIA-PACIFIC

* One of China's biggest cities, Chengdu, announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residents as it launched four days of citywide COVID-19 testing, as some of the country's most populous and economically important urban centres battle outbreaks. * The southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen tightened COVID-19 curbs as cases continued to mount on Thursday, with large events and indoor entertainment suspended for three days in the city's most populous district, Baoan.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorised updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna retooled to target Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants as well as the original virus.

* Aspen Pharmacare has signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India to manufacture and sell four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa, as it seeks to utilise its near-idle COVID-19 vaccine production lines in eastern South Africa. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asia's factory activity slumped in August as China's zero COVID curbs and cost pressures continued to hurt businesses, surveys showed on Thursday, darkening the outlook for the region's fragile economic recovery. * China's factory activity contracted for the first time in three months in August amid weakening demand, a private sector survey showed on Thursday.

* Persistent weakness last month in China's property market and manufacturing sector, which combined account for half of the country's gross domestic product, renews risks to its recovery already threatened by disruptions from widespread COVID-19 curbs. * Strict border controls for two years and an exodus of holiday workers and foreign students have left corporate Australia struggling to fill jobs and keep their businesses going.

