Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

EU regulator backs use of Novavax COVID shot as a booster

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday backed the use of Novavax's COVID-19 shot as a booster for adults, ahead of an anticipated rise in infections this winter. The vaccine, Nuvaxovid, is designed to target the strain of the virus that originally emerged in China. The EMA's recommendation is for people who previously were inoculated with either the Novavax shot, or any other COVID vaccine.

India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine

The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, has developed the country's first cervical cancer shot that will hit the market soon, the company and the government said on Thursday. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, with an estimated 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths in 2020, according to the World Health Organization. About 90% of the new cases and deaths worldwide occurred in low- and middle-income countries that year.

Chengdu locks down 21.2 million as Chinese cities battle COVID

The southwestern Chinese metropolis of Chengdu announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residents as it launched four days of citywide COVID-19 testing, as some of the country's most populous and economically important cities battle outbreaks. Residents of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, were ordered to stay home from 6 p.m. on Thursday, with households allowed to send one person per day to shop for necessities, the city government said in a statement.

Canada authorizes its first Omicron-adapted vaccine for adults

Canada on Thursday authorized Moderna Inc's bivalent COVID-19 shots for adults, adding the first Omicron-adapted vaccine to its arsenal just as falling temperatures are poised to force people indoors where the risk of infection is higher. COVID vaccines were originally developed to target the coronavirus strain first detected in China in 2019. Several new variants have since been detected, with Omicron considered one of the most contagious.

U.S. CDC advisers expected to recommend Omicron specific vaccine boosters

Vaccine experts will meet on Thursday to discuss updated COVID-19 boosters and make recommendations to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on who should receive the shots, one of the last steps before they are rolled out as soon as this weekend. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the updated shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that target the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants as well as the original virus.

Monkeypox apathy will 'condemn people to suffer,' Latin American activists say

Gay rights activists from across Latin America have called for the region's governments to take firm steps to prevent the spread of monkeypox, saying a lack of will to provide vaccines and diagnose cases is hurting the region's gay and bisexual men. Latin America has confirmed around 16% of over 50,000 registered cases worldwide in the recent outbreak, almost exclusively in countries where it is not historically endemic.

Philips subsidiary to pay over $24 million for alleged false claims for medical equipment

A subsidiary of Dutch medical device maker Philips has agreed to pay over $24 million to resolve alleged false claims over respiratory-related medical equipment, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. The subsidiary, Philips RS North America LLC, formerly known as Respironics Inc, resolved allegations that it misled federal healthcare programs by paying kickbacks to durable medical equipment suppliers, the Justice Department said in a statement.

J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire's claims over the company's role in the U.S. opioid epidemic, averting a trial that had been scheduled to begin next week. Thursday's settlement resolves a lawsuit brought in 2018 against Johnson & Johnson and its Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit.

California lawmakers pass slate of bills protecting abortion access

U.S. States seeking to enforce abortion bans will not be able to obtain medical or communications records of patients, doctors or others involved in helping women obtain care in California under a package of bills sent to Governor Gavin Newsom late on Wednesday. The 13 bills, aimed at protecting abortion rights in the most populous U.S. state, also would allow trained nurse practitioners and nurse-midwives to perform first-trimester abortions without a doctor present.

Deadline looming, White House sees spike in demand for at-home virus tests

The White House on Thursday said Americans have increased requests for at-home COVID-19 tests as the federal government prepares to stop providing free tests on Friday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that "we're going to do everything we can to get people their tests."

