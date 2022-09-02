Shanghai reports 1 new symptomatic COVID case, no asymptomatic on Sept. 1
Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 05:26 IST
Shanghai reported one new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus case for Sept. 1, and no local asymptomatic cases, compared with zero infections a day earlier, the city government said on Friday.
The single case was reported within quarantined areas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement