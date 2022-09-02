China's Shenzhen reports 50 symptomatic, 37 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 1

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 87 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sept. 1, up from 62 a day earlier, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province said on Friday.

Of Thursday's local infections, 50 were confirmed to be symptomatic, while 37 were asymptomatic.

