China's Chengdu reports 103 symptomatic, 47 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 1
Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 06:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 06:35 IST
The southwestern Chinese metropolis of Chengdu reported 103 new local symptomatic cases and 47 asymptomatic cases for Sept. 1, city government data showed on Friday.
Chengdu announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residents and launched four days of citywide testing on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement