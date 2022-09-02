Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine

The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, has developed the country's first cervical cancer shot that will hit the market soon, the company and the government said on Thursday. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, with an estimated 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths in 2020, according to the World Health Organization. About 90% of the new cases and deaths worldwide occurred in low- and middle-income countries that year.

J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire's claims over the company's role in the U.S. opioid epidemic, averting a trial that had been scheduled to begin next week. Thursday's settlement resolves a lawsuit brought in 2018 against Johnson & Johnson and its Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit.

Veterans seeking earplug damages sue to block 3M healthcare spinoff

Two U.S. military veterans on Thursday sued 3M Co to block the planned spinoff of its healthcare business, which they called an illegal attempt to avoid compensating veterans for hearing damage caused by the company's military-issue earplugs. The veterans said in a lawsuit in federal court in Pensacola, Florida, that the spinoff was "little more than a formalism" intended to "wall off" assets, violating a Florida law barring debtors from fraudulently transferring assets in order to shield them from creditors.

U.S. CDC advisers vote to back Omicron-specific COVID vaccine boosters

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday voted to recommend use of COVID-19 booster shots redesigned to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus for people aged 12 years and older. The panel members voted 13-to-1 in favor of both the updated boosters by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

U.S. CDC backs use of redesigned Omicron COVID boosters

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended the use of redesigned COVID-19 booster shots for people aged 12 years and older to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus. The green light for the use of redesigned Omicron COVID boosters will enable millions of the retooled shots to roll out by the end of the weekend as part of a nationwide revaccination campaign.

Monkeypox apathy will 'condemn people to suffer,' Latin American activists say

Gay rights activists from across Latin America have called for the region's governments to take firm steps to prevent the spread of monkeypox, saying a lack of will to provide vaccines and diagnose cases is hurting the region's gay and bisexual men. Latin America has confirmed around 16% of over 50,000 registered cases worldwide in the recent outbreak, almost exclusively in countries where it is not historically endemic.

China's Shenzhen extends COVID curbs but stops short of full lockdown

Some districts of China's southern tech hub Shenzhen extended curbs on public activities, dining out and entertainment venues on Friday, but city officials stopped short of a full lockdown as they try to rein in rising COVID cases. Restrictions in the central business district of Futian and Longhua, home to a major campus of electronics maker Foxconn, have been extended until Sunday, while residents in several areas across the city were asked to work from home if possible.

Philips subsidiary to pay over $24 million for alleged false claims for medical equipment

A subsidiary of Dutch medical device maker Philips has agreed to pay over $24 million to resolve alleged false claims over respiratory-related medical equipment, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. The subsidiary, Philips RS North America LLC, formerly known as Respironics Inc, resolved allegations that it misled federal healthcare programs by paying kickbacks to durable medical equipment suppliers, the Justice Department said in a statement.

California lawmakers pass slate of bills protecting abortion access

U.S. States seeking to enforce abortion bans will not be able to obtain medical or communications records of patients, doctors or others involved in helping women obtain care in California under a package of bills sent to Governor Gavin Newsom late on Wednesday. The 13 bills, aimed at protecting abortion rights in the most populous U.S. state, also would allow trained nurse practitioners and nurse-midwives to perform first-trimester abortions without a doctor present.

Deadline looming, White House sees spike in demand for at-home virus tests

The White House on Thursday said Americans have increased requests for at-home COVID-19 tests as the federal government prepares to stop providing free tests on Friday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that "we're going to do everything we can to get people their tests."

