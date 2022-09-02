Left Menu

The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday backed two separate COVID-19 vaccine boosters updated to target the Omicron variant, ahead of an anticipated rise in infections this winter. AMERICAS * Canada authorized Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 shots for adults, in the country's first approval of a vaccine adapted for the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 11:46 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the use of redesigned COVID-19 booster shots for people aged 12 years and older to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Canada authorized Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 shots for adults, in the country's first approval of a vaccine adapted for the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus. * The White House said Americans have increased requests for at-home COVID-19 tests as the federal government prepares to stop providing free tests on Friday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Some districts of China's southern tech hub Shenzhen extended curbs on public activities, dining out and entertainment venues on Friday, but city officials stopped short of a full lockdown as they try to rein in rising COVID cases.

* Mainland China reported 2,038 new coronavirus cases for Sept. 1, of which 373 were symptomatic and 1,665 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Japan's monetary base, or the amount of cash circulating in the economy, grew in August at the smallest annual pace in a decade, data showed on Friday, a sign of waning corporate demand for funds to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. * Australia increased its intake of permanent migrants to 195,000 this financial year, up by 35,000, in a bid to help businesses and industries battling widespread staff shortages and reduce reliance on short-term workers. The COVID-19 pandemic closed the country's borders for nearly two years.

* Railway travel in China hit an eight-year trough and a pandemic low in the usually busy summer season, according to official data, as fresh virus flare-ups curbed mobility and hit tourist confidence.

