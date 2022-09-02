Left Menu

EU states urged to roll out COVID booster shots to fend off winter infections

The Brussels-based European Commission said more than 2,300 people still die of COVID in the bloc every week, while other negative health consequences of the disease include long-COVID symptoms and mental problems. "The past two years have shown that the EU could face another COVID-19 wave this autumn and winter," the Commission said, as a return to schools and cooler weather push people indoors, helping seasonal flu to spread as well.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 02-09-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 14:33 IST
EU states urged to roll out COVID booster shots to fend off winter infections
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU countries should start offering COVID boosters to their populations now to contain a fresh wave of infections expected this autumn and winter, the bloc's executive said in a document seen by Reuters on Friday ahead of its official release. The Brussels-based European Commission said more than 2,300 people still die of COVID in the bloc every week, while other negative health consequences of the disease include long-COVID symptoms and mental problems.

"The past two years have shown that the EU could face another COVID-19 wave this autumn and winter," the Commission said, as a return to schools and cooler weather push people indoors, helping seasonal flu to spread as well. "Vaccination continues to be the most reliable way of avoiding severe disease and therefore reducing mortality from COVID-19," it said, telling the 27 EU states to prepare vaccination campaigns, including shots adapted to new variants.

"They should be rolled out ahead of the next wave." On Thursday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved boosters by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna upgraded for new COVID-19 variants.

"It is essential to continue prioritising an uptake of the primary vaccination and first booster dose among all eligible individuals," the EU's top health official, Stella Kyriakides, said in reacting to the EMA decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022