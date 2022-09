BRIEF-EMA Says European Commission Authorised Adapted Versions Of Covid Vaccines Comirnaty,Spikevax

Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* EMA: THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION AUTHORISED ADAPTED VERSIONS OF COVID-19 VACCINES COMIRNATY AND SPIKEVAX: 02/09/2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

