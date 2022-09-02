Left Menu

Taiwan approves Omicron-targeted Moderna COVID vaccine

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Taiwan on Friday approved the use of Moderna Inc's Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for people aged 18 and over.

The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration said it gave approval after an overall assessment of the vaccine's effectiveness and safety as well as the "urgent domestic public health needs".

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorised updated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster shots that target the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the virus.

