Taiwan approves Omicron-targeted Moderna COVID vaccine
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:02 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan on Friday approved the use of Moderna Inc's Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for people aged 18 and over.
The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration said it gave approval after an overall assessment of the vaccine's effectiveness and safety as well as the "urgent domestic public health needs".
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorised updated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster shots that target the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia develops Delta & Omicron-adapted Sputnik V vaccine
Health News Roundup: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more
Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna seeks FDA nod for booster shot aimed at Omicron BA.4, BA.5