Medical aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

September 2 (ANI)

ANI | Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old medical aspirant, preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), dies by suicide on Thursday. He was identified as Rajalakshmi. It is said that Rajalakshmi, who wrote the NEET exam for the 3rd time, committed suicide after the answer keys of NEET were made available online, fearing that she would not be able to clear the exam and fulfil her father's dream of becoming a doctor.

"Police say she took her life due to fear of NEET exam result. An autopsy will be conducted shortly on the woman's body. We are investigating in this regard, " said the District Collector of Tenkasi. Her father Amalraj, 54, is a labourer while her mother Venniar, 48, is a housewife.

She allegedly hanged herself in her home on Thursday afternoon. Later, her body was sent to a Government hospital for autopsy. NEET UG results will be declared on September 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

