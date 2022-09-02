Parts of the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen extended curbs on public activities on Friday, but stopped short of a full lockdown, as cities across China battled COVID-19 outbreaks that dampen the outlook for economic recovery. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday backed two separate COVID-19 vaccine boosters updated to target the Omicron variant, ahead of an anticipated rise in infections this winter. * EU countries should start offering COVID boosters to their populations now to contain a fresh wave of infections expected this autumn and winter, the bloc's executive said in a document seen by Reuters on Friday ahead of its official release.

* Denmark is preparing to go through the coming winter without any coronavirus restrictions even with an expected rise in infections, its health minister said. * Russia recorded 50,952 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, the government's coronavirus task force said on Friday, the highest daily tally in almost six months.

AMERICAS * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the use of redesigned COVID-19 booster shots for people aged 12 years and older to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.

* The White House said Americans have increased requests for at-home COVID-19 tests as the federal government prepares to stop providing free tests on Friday. * Canada authorized Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 shots for adults on Thursday, in the country's first approval of a vaccine adapted for the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Mainland China reported 2,038 new coronavirus cases for Sept. 1, of which 373 were symptomatic and 1,665 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

* Taiwan approved the use of Moderna's Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for people aged 18 and over. * China's Lizvon's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine has obtained emergency use authorisation as a booster from the Chinese medical products regulator.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * JPMorgan cut its forecast for China's economic growth for this year and next, against a backdrop of prolonged weakness in the housing sector and a resurgence of regional COVID outbreaks.

* Japan's monetary base, or the amount of cash circulating in the economy, grew in August at the smallest annual pace in a decade, a sign of waning corporate demand for funds to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. * Australia increased its intake of permanent migrants to 195,000 this financial year, up by 35,000, in a bid to help businesses and industries battling widespread staff shortages and reduce reliance on short-term workers. The COVID-19 pandemic closed the country's borders for nearly two years.

* Railway travel in China hit an eight-year trough and a pandemic low in the usually busy summer season, according to official data, as fresh virus flare-ups curbed mobility and hit tourist confidence.

