FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* Russia recorded 50,952 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, the government's coronavirus task force said on Friday, the highest daily tally in almost six months. AMERICAS * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the use of redesigned COVID-19 booster shots for people aged 12 years and older to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. * The White House said Americans have increased requests for at-home COVID-19 tests as the federal government prepares to stop providing free tests on Friday.
Parts of the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen extended curbs on public activities on Friday, but stopped short of a full lockdown, as cities across China battled COVID-19 outbreaks that dampen the outlook for economic recovery. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday backed two separate COVID-19 vaccine boosters updated to target the Omicron variant, ahead of an anticipated rise in infections this winter. * EU countries should start offering COVID boosters to their populations now to contain a fresh wave of infections expected this autumn and winter, the bloc's executive said in a document seen by Reuters on Friday ahead of its official release.
* Denmark is preparing to go through the coming winter without any coronavirus restrictions even with an expected rise in infections, its health minister said.
AMERICAS * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the use of redesigned COVID-19 booster shots for people aged 12 years and older to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.
* The White House said Americans have increased requests for at-home COVID-19 tests as the federal government prepares to stop providing free tests on Friday. * Canada authorized Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 shots for adults on Thursday, in the country's first approval of a vaccine adapted for the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
ASIA-PACIFIC * Mainland China reported 2,038 new coronavirus cases for Sept. 1, of which 373 were symptomatic and 1,665 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.
* Taiwan approved the use of Moderna's Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for people aged 18 and over. * China's Lizvon's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine has obtained emergency use authorisation as a booster from the Chinese medical products regulator.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * JPMorgan cut its forecast for China's economic growth for this year and next, against a backdrop of prolonged weakness in the housing sector and a resurgence of regional COVID outbreaks.
* Japan's monetary base, or the amount of cash circulating in the economy, grew in August at the smallest annual pace in a decade, a sign of waning corporate demand for funds to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. * Australia increased its intake of permanent migrants to 195,000 this financial year, up by 35,000, in a bid to help businesses and industries battling widespread staff shortages and reduce reliance on short-term workers. The COVID-19 pandemic closed the country's borders for nearly two years.
* Railway travel in China hit an eight-year trough and a pandemic low in the usually busy summer season, according to official data, as fresh virus flare-ups curbed mobility and hit tourist confidence.
