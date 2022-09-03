Left Menu

TN logs 482 new COVID-19 cases; 1 fatality

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-09-2022 01:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 01:01 IST
TN logs 482 new COVID-19 cases; 1 fatality
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu on Friday logged 482 new COVID-19 cases, including a returnee from Andhra Pradesh, pushing the tally to 35,69,624, the health department said.

The death toll increased to 38,036 with a 50-year-old woman succumbing to the virus, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 518 people recovered in the last 24 hours aggregating to 35,26,532, leaving 5,056 active cases, it said.

Chennai logged 75 new cases accounting for the majority of new infections followed by 57 in Coimbatore, while the remaining cases were spread across other districts, the bulletin said.

No new cases were reported from Kallakurichi and Perambalur, while 22 districts reported new infections below 10, it added.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,161 active infections and overall 7,87,618 coronavirus cases.

A total of 19,135 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,89,42,716 the health bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, the woman from Krishnagiri having co-morbidity was admitted to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing on August 29.

She succumbed to the virus on September 1 due to respiratory failure, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
2
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; NASA orders five more astronaut missions from Musk's SpaceX in $1.4 billion deal and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022