Health News Roundup: Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims; Livzon Pharma's COVID vaccine gets approval as booster in China and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs

Bayer AG agreed to pay $40 million to settle claims over its alleged use of kickbacks and false statements related to three prescription drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday. The settlement arose from whistleblower lawsuits filed in 2005 and 2006 in New Jersey by Laurie Simpson, a former Bayer employee who worked in its marketing department and accused the German company of violating the federal False Claims Act.

Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have filed proceedings at the High Court of England and Wales, seeking a judgment that their COVID-19 vaccine, based on mRNA technology, does not infringe on CureVac's European patents, according to a regulatory filing on Friday. In July, CureVac had filed a patent lawsuit against BioNTech over its use of mRNA technology, seeking fair compensation from the company and two subsidiaries for infringement of its intellectual properly rights.

Livzon Pharma's COVID vaccine gets approval as booster in China

China granted emergency use authorisation to Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster, the company said on Friday, one of just two new products against the disease the country has cleared in more than a year. Livzon's vaccine, based on the original coronavirus, if rolled out to the general public would widen booster options for China's 1.4 billion population, of which 90% have been vaccinated and nearly 60% have received a booster dose.

Shenzhen shuts most public transport as China battles multiple outbreaks

The main districts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen shut down public transport and extended curbs on public activities on Friday as cities across China battled COVID-19 outbreaks that have dampened the outlook for economic recovery. Six districts comprising the majority of the city's population of almost 18 million announced that all residents would be tested twice for COVID-19 over the weekend as subway and bus services were suspended.

Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March

Russia recorded 50,952 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, the government's coronavirus task force said on Friday, the highest daily tally in almost six months. Case numbers have climbed across Russia over the last six weeks, fuelled by the spread of new highly-transmissible variants of the coronavirus.

Philips subsidiary to pay over $24 million for alleged false claims for medical equipment

A subsidiary of Dutch medical device maker Philips has agreed to pay over $24 million to resolve alleged false claims over respiratory-related medical equipment, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. The subsidiary, Philips RS North America LLC, formerly known as Respironics Inc, resolved allegations that it misled federal healthcare programs by paying kickbacks to durable medical equipment suppliers, the Justice Department said in a statement.

U.S. veterans agency to offer abortions in cases of rape, health risks

The U.S. government will provide abortion services for the first time ever to veterans in cases of rape or incest, or when the pregnancy puts the life of the woman at risk, even in states that have banned or restricted the practice, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said on Friday. The agency said in a policy document that it decided to offer abortions to veterans in response to a wave of U.S. states enacting bans and restrictions on such services since the Supreme Court ended the nationwide right to abortion in June.

EU states urged to roll out COVID booster shots to fend off winter infections

EU countries should start offering COVID boosters to their populations now to contain a fresh wave of infections expected this autumn and winter, the bloc's executive said in a document seen by Reuters on Friday ahead of its official release. The Brussels-based European Commission said more than 2,300 people still die of COVID in the bloc every week, while other negative health consequences of the disease include long-COVID symptoms and mental problems.

Portugal to roll out COVID booster shots next week

Portugal will start vaccinating people with booster shots against COVID-19 on Wednesday along with the seasonal flu shot ahead of an expected rise in infections after the summer, the head of the health authority DGS said on Friday. The two boosters to be used are manufactured by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna. They have been upgraded to protect against the new COVID-19 variants and were approved on Thursday by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Deadline looming, White House sees spike in demand for at-home virus tests

The White House on Thursday said Americans have increased requests for at-home COVID-19 tests as the federal government prepares to stop providing free tests on Friday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that "we're going to do everything we can to get people their tests."

(With inputs from agencies.)