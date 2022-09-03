The main districts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen shut down public transport and extended curbs on public activities on Friday as cities across China battled COVID-19 outbreaks that have dampened the outlook for economic recovery. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* EU countries should start offering COVID boosters to their populations now to contain a fresh wave of infections expected this autumn and winter, the bloc's executive said in a document seen by Reuters on Friday ahead of its official release. * Portugal will start vaccinating people with booster shots against COVID-19 on Wednesday along with the seasonal flu shot ahead of an expected rise in infections after the summer, the head of the health authority DGS said on Friday.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden will request $11.7 billion in emergency funding from Congress to provide lethal aid and budget support to Ukraine, and $22.4 billion for COVID-19 relief ahead of a potential fall case surge, the White House said.

* Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have filed proceedings at the High Court of England and Wales, seeking a judgment that their COVID-19 vaccine, based on mRNA technology, does not infringe on CureVac's European patents, according to a regulatory filing. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Mainland China reported 2,038 new coronavirus cases for Sept. 1, of which 373 were symptomatic and 1,665 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. * Taiwan approved the use of Moderna's Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for people aged 18 and over.

* Lizvon Pharma's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine has obtained emergency use authorisation as a booster from the Chinese medical products regulator. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The British government is set to release data showing around 1.1 billion pounds of small business loans ($1.27 billion) made under a COVID-19 emergency lending scheme has already been classified as suspected fraud, a source told Reuters. * JPMorgan cut its forecast for China's economic growth for this year and next, against a backdrop of prolonged weakness in the housing sector and a resurgence of regional COVID outbreaks.

* Japan's monetary base, or the amount of cash circulating in the economy, grew in August at the smallest annual pace in a decade, a sign of waning corporate demand for funds to cope with the pandemic. * Railway travel in China hit an eight-year trough and a pandemic low in the usually busy summer season, according to official data, as fresh virus flare-ups curbed mobility and hit tourist confidence.

(Compiled by Valentine Baldassari, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Devika Syamnath; Edited by Subhranshu Sahu, Jan Harvey and Shounak Dasgupta)

