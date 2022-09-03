FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
The main districts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen shut down public transport and extended curbs on public activities on Friday as cities across China battled COVID-19 outbreaks that have dampened the outlook for economic recovery. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Eikon users, click on COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news. cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 EUROPE
* EU countries should start offering COVID boosters to their populations now to contain a fresh wave of infections expected this autumn and winter, the bloc's executive said in a document seen by Reuters on Friday ahead of its official release. * Portugal will start vaccinating people with booster shots against COVID-19 on Wednesday along with the seasonal flu shot ahead of an expected rise in infections after the summer, the head of the health authority DGS said on Friday.
AMERICAS * U.S. President Joe Biden will request $11.7 billion in emergency funding from Congress to provide lethal aid and budget support to Ukraine, and $22.4 billion for COVID-19 relief ahead of a potential fall case surge, the White House said.
* Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have filed proceedings at the High Court of England and Wales, seeking a judgment that their COVID-19 vaccine, based on mRNA technology, does not infringe on CureVac's European patents, according to a regulatory filing. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Mainland China reported 2,038 new coronavirus cases for Sept. 1, of which 373 were symptomatic and 1,665 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. * Taiwan approved the use of Moderna's Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for people aged 18 and over.
* Lizvon Pharma's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine has obtained emergency use authorisation as a booster from the Chinese medical products regulator. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* The British government is set to release data showing around 1.1 billion pounds of small business loans ($1.27 billion) made under a COVID-19 emergency lending scheme has already been classified as suspected fraud, a source told Reuters. * JPMorgan cut its forecast for China's economic growth for this year and next, against a backdrop of prolonged weakness in the housing sector and a resurgence of regional COVID outbreaks.
* Japan's monetary base, or the amount of cash circulating in the economy, grew in August at the smallest annual pace in a decade, a sign of waning corporate demand for funds to cope with the pandemic. * Railway travel in China hit an eight-year trough and a pandemic low in the usually busy summer season, according to official data, as fresh virus flare-ups curbed mobility and hit tourist confidence.
(Compiled by Valentine Baldassari, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Devika Syamnath; Edited by Subhranshu Sahu, Jan Harvey and Shounak Dasgupta)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan says it has not been informed of 'Chip 4' meeting
Taiwan farmers find space for solar to meet renewable energy targets
'Indescribable' pressure: Taiwan thanks Navy amid China tensions
Germany's Scholz to testify over handling of multibillion-euro tax fraud
Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million extra doses; Germany's constitutional court upholds measles vaccine mandate for children and more