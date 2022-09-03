Left Menu

Britain approves Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID-19 booster vaccine

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 16:40 IST
Britain's medicines regulator on Saturday approved Pfizer/BioNTech's updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shot for people aged 12 years and older.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said the decision was based on data from a clinical trial that showed a booster dose with the bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine triggers a strong immune response against both the Omicron and the original strain.

