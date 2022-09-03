Left Menu

941 COVID-19 cases, one death in Karnataka

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-09-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 22:22 IST
Karnataka on Saturday reported 941 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the cumulative infections and fatalities to 40,54,146 and 40,203 respectively, the Health Department said.

The day saw 788 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,08,698, according to a bulletin.

Active cases stood at 5,203, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 526 cases.

Other districts, too, reported infections: 99 in Mysuru, 36 in Hassan, 35 in Ramanagar, 29 in Dakshina Kannada and 24 in Chamarajanagar.

The lone death due to COVID-19 occurred in Chamarajanagar.

The bulletin said Bidar, Gadag and Yadgir reported zero infection and nil death.

A total of 23,101 samples were tested and they include 16,579 using RT-PCR method, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.87 crore.

The number of the vaccinated rose to 11.86 crore with 31,457 people being inoculated today, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

