Left Menu

Bengal reports 193 COVID cases in 24 hours

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-09-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 23:43 IST
Bengal reports 193 COVID cases in 24 hours
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal reported 193 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Saturday.

The tally now stands at 21,07,707 and the number of fatalities at 21,472, a bulletin by the department said, The number of active cases decreased to 2,268 following 283 recoveries.

Till Saturday 20,83,967 people had recovered in West Bengal since the outbreak of the disease, the bulletin said..

In the last 24 hours, Bengal has tested 8,345 samples since Friday, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
4
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022