Bengal reports 193 COVID cases in 24 hours

West Bengal reported 193 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Saturday.

The tally now stands at 21,07,707 and the number of fatalities at 21,472, a bulletin by the department said, The number of active cases decreased to 2,268 following 283 recoveries.

Till Saturday 20,83,967 people had recovered in West Bengal since the outbreak of the disease, the bulletin said..

In the last 24 hours, Bengal has tested 8,345 samples since Friday, the bulletin added.

