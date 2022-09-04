Left Menu

Pakistan finmin expects economy to grow more than 3.5% this FY - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 04-09-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 09:27 IST
Pakistan Finance Minister, Miftah Ismail (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail expects the economy to grow more than 3.5% for the fiscal year that started in July, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Ismail predicted inflation, running at the highest in 47 years and the second-highest in Asia, was close to its peak and would average 15% for the year, the report said.

Curbs on luxury items may remain in place for longer than currently anticipated, Ismail was quoted as saying.

