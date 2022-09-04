Pakistan finmin expects economy to grow more than 3.5% this FY - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 04-09-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 09:27 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail expects the economy to grow more than 3.5% for the fiscal year that started in July, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.
Ismail predicted inflation, running at the highest in 47 years and the second-highest in Asia, was close to its peak and would average 15% for the year, the report said.
Curbs on luxury items may remain in place for longer than currently anticipated, Ismail was quoted as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Bloomberg News
- Asia
- Ismail
- Miftah Ismail
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai Police probing "26/11 style" attack threat it received from Pakistan phone number
Pakistan 1st mini-budget of this fiscal year to render luxury imports 'out of reach'
Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb demands Imran Khan's arrest
Stark contrast in how India, Pakistan evolved in last 75 years post-partition
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup due to knee injury