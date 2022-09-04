Left Menu

MP: Kin take injured woman on cot for 6 km to reach health centre in absence of road

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 04-09-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 11:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The family members of a woman injured due to electrocution were forced to take her on a cot for six kilometres to reach the nearest health centre in the absence of a road in a tribal area in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district.

Local administration took cognisance after a video surfaced on social media platforms on Saturday, showing the woman from Bakharimal village under tribal-dominated Ghansor block of Seoni being taken on a cot on Friday.

The administration has assured to provide an easy transportation for villagers.

According to villagers, the woman received 70 per cent burn injuries after a live electric wire fell on her when she was working in an agricultural field around 4 pm on Friday.

The villagers then took her on a cot to a nearby health centre, from where she was taken to the Ghansor Government Hospital. The woman was subsequently referred to a hospital in Jabalpur for further treatment, they said. Ghansor's Sub Divisional Magistrate Amit Bamholia told PTI that he has come to know about the woman being taken on a cot for six kilometres in a village under his jurisdiction. It falls under the submergence area of the Bargi dam. Most of the families from the area have already been rehabilitated, but some of the people are still living in small settlements, he said. A narrow earthen trails exist there which is not motorable, the official said. “I will visit Bakharimal village on Monday to take stock of the situation and to ensure easy transportation for the villagers,'' he said.

Ghansor Janpad Panchayat's Chief Executive Officer Manish Bagri said there is no road from Bakharimal to Dhumamal as it falls under a forest area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

