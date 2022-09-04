Left Menu

103 fresh Covid cases, one more death in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-09-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 20:05 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,78,323 on Sunday with 103 fresh cases and the death toll increased to 4,783 as one more person succumbed to the disease, officials said.

Of the new cases, 16 were reported from Jammu and 87 from Kashmir, they said.

There are 900 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory, the officials said.

So far, 4,72,640 people have recovered from the disease, they said.

So far, 4,72,640 people have recovered from the disease, they said.

