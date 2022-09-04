Left Menu

China's Shenzhen to adopt tiered COVID measures tomorrow

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-09-2022 20:17 IST
China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen, which went into a weekend lockdown on Saturday for mass COVID-19 testing, said it will adopt tiered anti-virus restriction measures starting on Monday.

"Currently, the city's COVID situation is severe and complex. The number of new infections remain relatively high and community transmission risk still exists," Lin Hancheng, a Shenzhen public health official, told a news conference late on Sunday.

