SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to PGIMER here after a mild fever, with the hospital saying he is stable and under the observation of a team of doctors.

Badal, 94, was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on September 3, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said on Sunday.

''Mr Parkash Singh Badal, ex-Chief Minister Punjab, is admitted in Advanced Cardiac Centre in PGIMER. His condition is stated to be stable and he is under observation of a team of doctors here in PGIMER,'' a hospital statement said.

Badal was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali in June after he complained of gastritis and bronchial asthma.

In February, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up during which he underwent cardiac and pulmonary check-ups too.

