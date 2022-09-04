Left Menu

TN inoculates 12.28 lakh people against COVID-19 in mega vax drive

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-09-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 22:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu on Sunday inoculated 12.28 lakh people against COVID-19 in the 35th mega vaccination exercise held in the state.

A total of 78,337 people received the first dose, 2,91,028 the second jab, while 8,59,628 got the precautionary booster dose, a release said here.

The total number of people who were vaccinated above the age of 18 years with the first dose comprises 96.39 per cent and the second dose 90.61 per cent.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, Principal Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar, inspected the vaccination camps in Chennai along with the Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor Priya Ranjan among others.

The department commenced the mass vaccination programme beginning September 12, 2021 which has been held in over 50,000 camps including primary health centres, government schools, anganwadi centres among others.

According to the press release, 19,76,537 people (93.19 per cent) in the age group of 12-14 years were administered the first dose of vaccination while 14,98,193 (70.64 per cent) second shot.

Of those aged between 15-17 years, the release said 30,50,267 people (91.16 per cent) received the first dose and 25,81,517 (77.15 per cent) second.

The precautionary booster doses were administered to 70,41,453 (16.94 per cent) people till date. During the 34 mega vaccination campaigns conducted by the department till last week, 5.10 crore people have benefited, the release added.

