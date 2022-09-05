Left Menu

China reports 1,666 new COVID cases for Sept 4 vs 1,848 day earlier

That compared with 1,848 new cases a day earlier - 384 symptomatic and 1,464 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. 4, mainland China had confirmed 245,057 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported no local cases, compared one case that was symptomatic a day before, according to local government data.

Mainland China reported 1,666 new coronavirus cases for Sept. 4, of which 349 were symptomatic and 1,317 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That compared with 1,848 new cases a day earlier - 384 symptomatic and 1,464 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. 4, mainland China had confirmed 245,057 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no local cases, compared one case that was symptomatic a day before, according to local government data. Financial hub Shanghai also reported zero new local cases, versus one symptomatic infection the day before, local government data showed.

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen, which will adopt tiered anti-virus restriction measures from Monday after most residents went into a weekend lockdown, reported 71 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, down from 89 a day earlier.

