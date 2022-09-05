Kerala: Dog mauls 12-year-old girl to death

A 12-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries after she was attacked by a stray dog on August 14. Abhirami, a native of Ranni, was attacked when she was walking back home. She was admitted to Kottayam Medical College, police said.

Abhirami had bite wounds on her arms, legs and eyes. She was put on ventilator support but did not survive even after being administered three rabies vaccine doses. The doctors treating her at the hospital had collected some samples and sent them to the institute of virology in Pune for testing. However, even before the test results came, Abhirami passed away. (ANI)

