Sanofi sees EU regulatory decision on its COVID booster in weeks
The European Union's drugs regulator may be a few weeks from a decision to approve the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by French pharmaceutical company Sanofi and its British partner GSK, a Sanofi executive said on Monday.
Thomas Triomphe, Sanofi's executive vice-president for vaccines, told a hearing in the European Parliament that he believed the European Medicines Agency would decide on the possible approval of the vaccine in few weeks.
