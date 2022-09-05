Left Menu

Monkeypox infections decline in hotbed Spain, health minister says

New infections with monkeypox are steadily declining in Spain, which has recorded the world's second-highest tally of cases in this year's global outbreak, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Monday. "With all caution, we are in a stable period of decline of the disease and its transmission," she said after a meeting with health authorities from the Spanish regions.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was possible to eliminate monkeypox in Europe, citing evidence that the transmission of the disease, which the WHO has declared a global health emergency, is slowing in a handful of countries. Spain has reported 6,645 confirmed cases - the highest tally in Europe and second only after the United States globally - and two deaths since it reported its first case in May.

The country has acquired more than 17,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's Imvanex vaccine, the only one available in the market against monkeypox, and recently approved the so-called "dose-sparing" technique of vaccination, allowing up to five people to benefit from one vial.

