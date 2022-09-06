Shenzhen reports 27 symptomatic, 9 asymptomatic new COVID cases for Sept 5
China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 36 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sept. 5, down from 71 day earlier, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province said on Tuesday.
Of Monday's local infections, 27 were confirmed to be symptomatic, while 9 were asymptomatic in the city which started easing lockdown restriction measures on the same day.
