Shenzhen reports 27 symptomatic, 9 asymptomatic new COVID cases for Sept 5

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 36 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sept. 5, down from 71 day earlier, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province said on Tuesday.

Of Monday's local infections, 27 were confirmed to be symptomatic, while 9 were asymptomatic in the city which started easing lockdown restriction measures on the same day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)