China reports 1,610 new COVID cases for Sept 5 vs 1,666 day earlier

That compared with 1,666 new cases a day earlier - 349 symptomatic and 1,317 asymptomatic infections - which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226. China's capital Beijing reported one new local symptomatic cases and no asymptomatic cases, compared no infections a day earlier, according to local government data. Financial hub Shanghai reported zero infections, same as the day before, local government data showed.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-09-2022 06:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 06:43 IST
Mainland China reported 1,610 new coronavirus cases for Sept. 5, of which 310 were symptomatic and 1,300 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compared with 1,666 new cases a day earlier - 349 symptomatic and 1,317 asymptomatic infections - which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. 5, mainland China has confirmed 245,367 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported one new local symptomatic cases and no asymptomatic cases, compared no infections a day earlier, according to local government data.

Financial hub Shanghai reported zero infections, same as the day before, local government data showed. China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen, which eased anti-virus restriction measures from Monday after a weekend lockdown for most residents, reported 36 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, down from 71 a day earlier.

The southwestern metropolis of Chengdu, which extended lockdown curbs in most areas till Wednesday to complete another round of mass testing, reported 59 new local symptomatic cases and 31 asymptomatic cases for Sept. 5, local government data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

