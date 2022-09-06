Maharashtra sees 549 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Maharashtra on Monday reported 549 fresh COVID-19 cases and three fatalities, taking the tally to 81,05,403 and the toll to 1,48,267, a state health department official said.

A day before the state had reported 1,205 cases.

Of the new infections, 368 were from the Mumbai circle, followed by the Pune circle (83), Nashik (33), Kolhapur (eight), Akola (five), Latur (four), Nagpur (48) while Aurangabad reported zero cases, he said.

All the three deaths due to COVID-19 occurred in Mumbai, the official added.

The number of recoveries rose by 748 to 79,48,974 in the state and the active cases to 8,162.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,05,403; fresh cases 549; death toll 148267; recoveries 79,48,974; active cases 8,162; total tests 8,42,24,583.

